Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 13 April

#7 A Gray For Carolyn - Parx, R1 (17:55)

A GRAY FOR CAROLYN's last effort was underpinned by the clock and she seems sure to be on the premises. It's not a deep race and she can make her experience count. Enano has a number of placed efforts to his name and can be in the mix, along with the lightly-raced Speedy Zephyr.

#7 Sitting Pretty - Tampa Bay Downs, R5 (19:46)

SITTING PRETTY has an excellent chance at the weights and makes plenty of appeal in this. Christophe Clement has a good record with his runners at this track and she ran well when third here last time. Except Temptation has been consistent of late and could well come out best of the remainder. Red Hot And Blue also requires respect.

#8 Gingeronmymind - Tampa Bay Downs, R6 (20:18)

GINGERONMYMIND arrives in a very good vein of form and is up to winning this. Her trainer has a good strike-rate here and she can go one better than on barn debut last time. Bahama Pearl has a decent chance on these terms and is the pick of the remainder, while Brycens Gold is another that comes into the reckoning.