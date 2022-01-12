To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 12 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Wednesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Gulfstream Park on Wednesday.

"Yes I'm A Beast was claimed following a good C&D win on his most recent outing and is taken to immediately repay that investment."

Cozy Cafe (Gulfstream R2, 17:59 GMT) arrives in a very good vein of form following a good second at this track last time and has strong claims of going one better. Elliereeseaston could well come out best of the remainder, while Gaga Oh La La can't be ruled out of things either.

Devoted Kitten (Gulfstream R5, 19:31 GMT) turned in a poor effort last time but had been a good winner the time before and looks worth backing to bounce back to form. J P Hellish also has a good chance on today's terms and should give a good account, while Mr Matuschek merits a second look as well.

Yes I'm A Beast (Gulfstream R7, 20:37 GMT) was claimed following a good C&D win on his most recent outing and is taken to immediately repay that investment. Adventure Seeker is another making his debut for new connections and appeals as best of the remainder. One More Score is another who is entitled to a closer look.

Gulfstream Park (US) 12th Jan (R7 6f Claim)

Wednesday 12 January, 8.37pm

