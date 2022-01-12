Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 12 January

Cozy Cafe (Gulfstream R2, 17:59 GMT) arrives in a very good vein of form following a good second at this track last time and has strong claims of going one better. Elliereeseaston could well come out best of the remainder, while Gaga Oh La La can't be ruled out of things either.

Devoted Kitten (Gulfstream R5, 19:31 GMT) turned in a poor effort last time but had been a good winner the time before and looks worth backing to bounce back to form. J P Hellish also has a good chance on today's terms and should give a good account, while Mr Matuschek merits a second look as well.

Yes I'm A Beast (Gulfstream R7, 20:37 GMT) was claimed following a good C&D win on his most recent outing and is taken to immediately repay that investment. Adventure Seeker is another making his debut for new connections and appeals as best of the remainder. One More Score is another who is entitled to a closer look.