Porsupuesto (Parx R1, 17:55 BST) has a decent chance on these terms and looks up to winning this. A runner-up on three of his last four starts, this is a good opportunity to go one better. Buster Bruno was scratched from an intended start at Laurel Park two weeks ago but posted a good time when last seen in December and can chase the selection home.

The Right Path (Parx R2, 18:22 BST) possibly found the race coming too soon last time but should find the return to this distance/grade a good move and seems the one they have to beat for a barn in good form at present. The Big Bluff isn't out of it on the pick of his efforts and is taken to complete the forecast.

Sweet Sugar Baby (Finger Lakes R4, 19:31 BST) is weighted to go well and holds better claims than most. Jeff Englehart has his string in top form and this 3-y-o filly is taken to finally get off the mark. Tina Burner beat the remainder hands down last time and can again emerge best of the rest. Englehart also runs Miss Pab who is another to consider dropping back in distance.