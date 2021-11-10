To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 November

US racing
Timeform pick out the best three bets in the US

Timeform pick out the best bets at Parx on Wednesday.

#6 Hachacha - Parx R2 (17:52)

Runner-up at this track just over a fortnight ago, Hachacha is in decent nick at present and looks worth siding with in this low-level claimer. Daggerboard looks to have a good chance at the weights and appeals most of the remainder, while Inventionist commands respect as well.

#5 Skipin On Orchard - Parx R7 (20:16)

Skipin On Orchard is a big player on stable debut and looks the one to get on board with in an interesting claimer. Koan is up there on the shortlist too, while Kid d'Oro also comes into the reckoning.

#6 Practical Coach - Parx R9 (21:16)

Practical Coach was touched off by the narrowest of margins over today's C&D last time and has strong claims of going one better in this similar contest. Champion By Design is of interest on stable debut and can emerge best of the rest, while Center Mid Maddie is another not dismissed lightly.

Philadelphia (US) 10th Nov (R9 7f Allw Claim)

Show Hide

Wednesday 10 November, 9.16pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Vine Jet
Champion By Design
Turnpike Bob
Center Mid Maddie
Captain Chazz
Practical Coach
Dance Code
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips