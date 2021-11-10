Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 10 November

#6 Hachacha - Parx R2 (17:52)

Runner-up at this track just over a fortnight ago, Hachacha is in decent nick at present and looks worth siding with in this low-level claimer. Daggerboard looks to have a good chance at the weights and appeals most of the remainder, while Inventionist commands respect as well.

#5 Skipin On Orchard - Parx R7 (20:16)

Skipin On Orchard is a big player on stable debut and looks the one to get on board with in an interesting claimer. Koan is up there on the shortlist too, while Kid d'Oro also comes into the reckoning.

#6 Practical Coach - Parx R9 (21:16)

Practical Coach was touched off by the narrowest of margins over today's C&D last time and has strong claims of going one better in this similar contest. Champion By Design is of interest on stable debut and can emerge best of the rest, while Center Mid Maddie is another not dismissed lightly.