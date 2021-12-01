To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 December

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets from the US

Timeform provide the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Wednesday.

"...sets a very high standard for his rivals to aim at..."

Timeform on The Critical Way

#7 Threeohtwocassie - Tampa Bay R3 (18:25)

Threeohtwocassie measures up well on plenty of counts and looks to have good prospects of recording a ninth career win in this low-level claimer. Mitzrayim is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and appeals as best of the remainder. Aycapote is also a contender.

#4 The Critical Way - Tampa Bay R6 (19:55)

The Critical Way looks the clear pick at the weights in this allowance optional claimer and sets a very high standard for his rivals to aim at. Baby Boomer has an excellent strike rate at this track and looks the likeliest runner-up, while Jazzy Times makes up the three.

#6 Dream Liner - Tampa Bay R9 (21:25)

Dream Liner has an excellent chance at the weights and should be bang there when push comes to shove in this turf claimer. The reserve entry Roaring River comes here in good form and would have a strong chance if this race ends up on the dirt, while Strong Ending is also considered.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 01st Dec (R9 1m Claim)

Wednesday 1 December, 9.25pm

Market rules

Thrown For A Loupe
Stunning Baby
I Say I Play
Sarasota Boy
Vintner
Dream Liner
Farm Strong
Strong Ending
Dramatized
Golovkin
