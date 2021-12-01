Timeform US SmartPlays: Wednesday 1 December

#7 Threeohtwocassie - Tampa Bay R3 (18:25)

Threeohtwocassie measures up well on plenty of counts and looks to have good prospects of recording a ninth career win in this low-level claimer. Mitzrayim is partnered by a rider with a very good record here and appeals as best of the remainder. Aycapote is also a contender.

#4 The Critical Way - Tampa Bay R6 (19:55)

The Critical Way looks the clear pick at the weights in this allowance optional claimer and sets a very high standard for his rivals to aim at. Baby Boomer has an excellent strike rate at this track and looks the likeliest runner-up, while Jazzy Times makes up the three.

#6 Dream Liner - Tampa Bay R9 (21:25)

Dream Liner has an excellent chance at the weights and should be bang there when push comes to shove in this turf claimer. The reserve entry Roaring River comes here in good form and would have a strong chance if this race ends up on the dirt, while Strong Ending is also considered.