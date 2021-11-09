Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 November

#3 Creative Love - Parx R1 (17:25)

Creative Love was out of her depth in a much stronger race than this last time but has a decent chance of getting back on track on today's these terms. She Broke My Heart can emerge second best, while Starship Blanca is likely to be in the mix as well.

#6 Cristinao's Dream - Parx R3 (18:19)

Cristiano's Dream was a bit below form last time having helped force a strong pace against better opposition. He looks the one to aim at as he drops back down in grade. Victory Built can come out best of the remainder, while E T's Deuces Wild is also an interesting runner.

#8 Dig Charlie Dig - Parx R8 (20:34)

Dig Charlie Dig was below form on turf last time but has a good chance of getting back on track as he switched to his favoured dirt surface. Son of A Saint appeals as best of the opposition, while Mucho Mas Grande also commands respect.