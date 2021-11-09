To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 9 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Friday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...has a decent chance of getting back on track on today’s these terms..."

Timeform on Creative Love

#3 Creative Love - Parx R1 (17:25)

Creative Love was out of her depth in a much stronger race than this last time but has a decent chance of getting back on track on today's these terms. She Broke My Heart can emerge second best, while Starship Blanca is likely to be in the mix as well.

#6 Cristinao's Dream - Parx R3 (18:19)

Cristiano's Dream was a bit below form last time having helped force a strong pace against better opposition. He looks the one to aim at as he drops back down in grade. Victory Built can come out best of the remainder, while E T's Deuces Wild is also an interesting runner.

#8 Dig Charlie Dig - Parx R8 (20:34)

Dig Charlie Dig was below form on turf last time but has a good chance of getting back on track as he switched to his favoured dirt surface. Son of A Saint appeals as best of the opposition, while Mucho Mas Grande also commands respect.

Philadelphia (US) 09th Nov (R8 1m Claim)

Tuesday 9 November, 8.34pm

