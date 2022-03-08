Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 8 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"He looks to have good claims once more..."

Timeform on Maybe After Later

#4 American Patrol - Parx R1 (17:55)

American Patrol was an impressive winner when last seen at Delaware 261 days ago and should make a bold show if ready to roll following a layoff. Three Two Zone posted a good time last time out and appeals as the main danger, while Far Mo Power is also considered.

#12 Distractandattack - Parx R3 (18:49)

Distractandattack has been knocking on the door of late and must have a good chance of finally going one better in this starter allowance affair. Bucks Are Moving can emerge best of the remainder, while Buffalo Shuffle also demands a closer look.

#5 Maybe After Later - Parx R6 (20:10)

Maybe After Later was a winner here on his penultimate start and again ran well when second last time. He looks to have good claims once more. Tip For Tap was a wide-margin winner last time and is a contender as well. Jw's Third Mischie is another that comes into the reckoning.

Philadelphia (US) 08th Mar (R6 7f Allw)

Tuesday 8 March, 8.10pm

