Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 8 March

#4 American Patrol - Parx R1 (17:55)

American Patrol was an impressive winner when last seen at Delaware 261 days ago and should make a bold show if ready to roll following a layoff. Three Two Zone posted a good time last time out and appeals as the main danger, while Far Mo Power is also considered.

#12 Distractandattack - Parx R3 (18:49)

Distractandattack has been knocking on the door of late and must have a good chance of finally going one better in this starter allowance affair. Bucks Are Moving can emerge best of the remainder, while Buffalo Shuffle also demands a closer look.

#5 Maybe After Later - Parx R6 (20:10)

Maybe After Later was a winner here on his penultimate start and again ran well when second last time. He looks to have good claims once more. Tip For Tap was a wide-margin winner last time and is a contender as well. Jw's Third Mischie is another that comes into the reckoning.