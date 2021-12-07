To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 7 December

US horse racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform provide the three best bets at Penn National and Remington on Tuesday.

#2 Hunk Of A Hit - Remington R1 (20:30)

Hunk Of A Hit comes here in a very good vein of form having been second at this track last time and seems sure to be on the premises once more. Young Skywalker can come out best of the opposition, while Uncorked Humor also demands a second look.

#2 Yankee Indian - Remington R3 (21:26)

Yankee Indian was below form last time but had been running with credit prior to that and has a decent chance as he drops markedly in grade for this claimer. Frigerator is likely to go close too, while Hunter's Legacy merits respect as well.

#8 Take It To Scale - Penn National R2 (23:27)

Take It To Scale has been running respectably in better races than this $5k claimer and looks to have a good chance of getting his head back in front. Merocketman appeals most of the remainder, while Rocket Blast also commands consideration.

Penn National (US) 07th Dec (R2 6f Claim)

Tuesday 7 December, 11.27pm

Hamptons Holiday
Merocketman
Im Just Laughing
Senor Ricci
Smirk
Rocket Blast
Twiceaslucky
Take It To Scale
