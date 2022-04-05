Tony Calvin Tips

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 5 April

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"Starship Laoban finished second in a non-graded stakes event last time and should find this company easier."

Its About My Time (Parx R5, 19:43 BST) finished clear of the rest when second last time and can go one better in this maiden claimer over the same C&D. Data Deal arrives from the New York tracks and can give a good account on his first start for this barn. Duck Ducky Goose can make the places.

Brilliant Chase (Parx R6, 20:10 BST) comes from a yard seldom far away with their runners here and would seem to have the best chance. Nimble Beast has switched barns and isn't without a chance on the pick of his efforts and can chase the selection home.

Starship Laoban (Parx R10, 21:58 BST) finished second in a non-graded stakes event last time and should find this company easier. Her trainer has strong figures round here and she can add a third success to her tally. Advocate Harbor was a wide-margin winner last time and should be on the premises as well. Phancy Philly is another who requires consideration.

