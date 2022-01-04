Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 4 January

#2 Li'lbito'charm - Parx R6 (19:25)

Li'lbito'charm was trapped wide last time and is best judged on her previous solid form, which gives her good prospects in this company. Le Petite Papillon has joined a barn that does well with new arrivals and appeals most of the remainder, while Sizzling Roma can't be left out of calculations either.

#7 Thundershook - Parx R9 (20:46)

Thundershook was better than the bare result when third last time and is weighted to go well in this similar contest. Friendly Fella is the stable's sole runner at this venue today and could well emerge as best of the rest, while Skipin On Orchard is likely to be in the mix as well.

#6 Pictor - Penn National R2 (23:27)

Pictor hasn't been seen since the summer but layoffs are rarely an issue with runners from this barn and he looks the one to beat. Hashtag Winning did well to finish so far clear of the rest last time and is likely also to go close, while Torazo also demands respect.