#3 Southern Cents - Parx, R2 (18:22)

SOUTHERN CENTS comes here in a very good vein of form and should give backers a good run for their money. The selection has been placed on each of her last three starts but gain finally gain a fifth-career success. Bright Venezuelan is respected for his new barn, whilst Creedibility is worth another look.

#1 Sweet Willemina - Parx, R3 (18:49)

SWEET WILLEMINA is weighted to go well and should make a bold show. She's already won two starter allowance events here this season is taken to add another to her record. Blue Paynt has a superb record round here and could well come out best of the remainder. Lean On E also commands a second look.

#3 Dreaming Of Gerry - Parx, R6 (20:10)

DREAMING OF GERRY has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and is going to be tough to beat. Formerly with Michael Maker, this is a lesser test from the some of the bigger tracks he's been racing at. Scoop Dawg has also switched barns and can fill the runner-up slot.