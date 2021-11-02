To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Tuesday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday.

"...looks the clear pick at the weights and is worth another chance..."

Timeform on Sugar Streak

#2 Sugar Streak - Parx R2 (16:52)

Sugar Streak was below form last time but looks the clear pick at the weights and is worth another chance. Penance has paid her way at this venue before and is up there on the shortlist too, while Pecan Pattie also requires consideration.

#4 Le Weekend - Parx R3 (17:19)

Le Weekend hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and looks to have strong claims in what is a low-level claimer. Originaly From Dot should go close too, while Aussie Mist is another that comes into the reckoning.

#5 Thorny Tale - Parx R5 (18:13)

Thorny Tale wasn't up to stakes company last time but has a decent chance of getting back on track returned to calmer waters today. Baringer Spring enters calculations on strike rate here alone and can fill the runner-up spot, while Souper Fly Over is also considered.

