Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 2 November

#2 Sugar Streak - Parx R2 (16:52)

Sugar Streak was below form last time but looks the clear pick at the weights and is worth another chance. Penance has paid her way at this venue before and is up there on the shortlist too, while Pecan Pattie also requires consideration.

#4 Le Weekend - Parx R3 (17:19)

Le Weekend hails from a barn that has been in good order for some time now and looks to have strong claims in what is a low-level claimer. Originaly From Dot should go close too, while Aussie Mist is another that comes into the reckoning.

#5 Thorny Tale - Parx R5 (18:13)

Thorny Tale wasn't up to stakes company last time but has a decent chance of getting back on track returned to calmer waters today. Baringer Spring enters calculations on strike rate here alone and can fill the runner-up spot, while Souper Fly Over is also considered.

