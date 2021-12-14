Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 14 December

#2 Road To Success - Parx R2 (17:37)

Road To Success had done his racing on the main East Coast tracks prior to joining this barn and can go one better than on his debut for Linda Rice last time. Tate is a consistent performer and could well come out best of the rest, while Pylon merits a closer look on the pick of his form.

#5 Golden Lassie - Mountaineer Park R1 (00:00)

Golden Lassie comes here in a very good vein of form after winning over C&D last time and should make a good fist of it attempting to follow up. Quickstrike is of interest having a first start for a barn whose string are going well here of late, whilst Sugar Britches is likely to be thereabouts as well.

#8 Holy Saint - Mountaineer Park R2 (00:25)

Holy Saint has an excellent chance at the weights and is difficult to look beyond dropping markedly in grade. Dream Saturday comes here on the back of a pair of good runs and looks the likeliest to chase the selection home. Ola Que Tal can round out the 1-2-3.