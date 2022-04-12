Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 12 April

Wishes And Dreams (Parx R1, 17:55 BST) is a big player on barn debut and looks the one to aim at. Her hold-up style was inconvenienced by the slow fractions last time and she can resume winning ways today. Mrs. Crews was a clear-cut winner here last month and is also likely to be on the premises. Luscious Lola isn't out of it either.

Divine Miracle (Parx R7, 20:37 BST) has a good strike-rate and will be hard to beat on these terms. The son of Distorted Humor hasn't finished out of the first three since his debut and sets the clear standard. Stonegate should get a better pace to aim at and is the pick of the remainder.

I'm The Talent (Parx R9, 21:31 BST) looks the clear pick at the weights and is the selection. A winner in allowance company twice from her last four starts, she can add to her good record round here. Flattering Ruby clocked a good time when completing the hat-trick at Penn National on latest start and can fill the runner-up spot.