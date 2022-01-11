Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 11 January

#3 Longtail - Parx R1 (17:10)

Longtail was claimed following a good second over this C&D last time and looks sure to be a big player on his debut for new connections. Greyzer could well come out best of the remainder, while One Two Kid deserves some consideration too.

#3 This Ill Defend - Parx R2 (17:37)

This Ill Defend comes with a jockey booking that looks very significant and is the one to get on board with in this starter allowance contest. Passage of Lines is likely to go close too, while Cant Stop This Man is another who requires a second look.

#2 Shooger Ray Too - Parx R9 (20:46)

Shooger Ray Too has been keeping much better company than that he faces today and looks to have a leading chance of recording a fourth career win. Nimble Beast reappears quickly after running a career best and should give a good account too, while Olympic Romp also needs a closer look.