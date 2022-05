#6 Super Dude - Parx, R4 (19:16)

SUPER DUDE looks the clear pick at the weights and is the one to beat. Jamie Ness' charge is taking a drop in class and can end his long losing run here. Hibachi has less on plate here than of recent times and should also give a good account. Excursion also demands respect.

# Muni Muni Slew - Will Rogers Downs, R3 (20:01)

MUNI MUNI SLEW looks well-in on these terms and is up to winning this. He's won both starts this year in a better grade, including several of these reopposing from last time. Afleet Sniper has a good strike-rate at this venue and must be taken seriously, whilst Hi Ho Cheerio isn't out of it on the pick of his efforts.

#7 Empress Irene - Parx, R6 (20:10)

EMPRESS IRENE has a decent chance on these terms and looks the one to side with. This front-running filly was stepped up in grade when beaten attempting the five-timer last time and is well worth another chance. Espernsita has to be of serious interest given she won her first three starts round here and is the second choice. Gia's Fuego can't be ignored either.