Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 1 March

#1 Makejoyfulnoise - Parx R2 (18:22)

Makejoyfulnoise had Above The Limit behind when second in a similar race to this last time and is taken to go one better here. Call The Po Po should also go well, while Gavichi is another that can make the frame.

#7 Off The Meds - Parx R3 (18:49)

Off The Meds has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and seem and has a fair chance in a tight contest. Dennard enters calculations on strike rate here alone and can emerge second best, while Monteleone also commands consideration.

#4 Loverboy Lou - Parx R7 (20:37)

Loverboy Lou must have a good chance on today's terms and is the selection in another open race. Get The W was a wide-margin winner last time and could well come out best of the remainder, while Keeping The Peace is likely to be in the mix as well.