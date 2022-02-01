Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 1 February

#7 Live Aid - Parx R2 (17:52)

Live Aid looks the clear pick at the weights and can take advantage of a drop in grade to come out on top in this claimer. Posseineffecttoo is in decent heart and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Almost Evil is another who requires a closer look.

#5 Gavichi - Parx R5 (19:13)

Gavichi is only lightly raced and sets a good standard in this starter allowance affair, particularly as she may have more to offer still. Seamialaugh ould well come out best of the remainder, while Chelsea Wall can claim third place.

#8 Nimble Beast - Parx R8 (20:34)

Nimble Beast was a convincing winner over today's C&D last time and will take plenty of pegging back if in the same sort of form. Ragtime Blues can emerge best of the rest, while La Waun also demands respect.