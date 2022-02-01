To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Tuesday 1 February

US racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Parx on Tuesday...

"...looks the clear pick at the weights and can take advantage of a drop in grade..."

#7 Live Aid - Parx R2 (17:52)

Live Aid looks the clear pick at the weights and can take advantage of a drop in grade to come out on top in this claimer. Posseineffecttoo is in decent heart and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Almost Evil is another who requires a closer look.

#5 Gavichi - Parx R5 (19:13)

Gavichi is only lightly raced and sets a good standard in this starter allowance affair, particularly as she may have more to offer still. Seamialaugh ould well come out best of the remainder, while Chelsea Wall can claim third place.

#8 Nimble Beast - Parx R8 (20:34)

Nimble Beast was a convincing winner over today's C&D last time and will take plenty of pegging back if in the same sort of form. Ragtime Blues can emerge best of the rest, while La Waun also demands respect.

Philadelphia (US) 1st Feb (R8 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Tuesday 1 February, 8.34pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Genghis
Ragtime Blues
Float On
Cobh
Mission Wrapitup
Johnny Ritt
La Waun
Nimble Beast
Arrecife
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips