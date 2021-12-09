To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 9 December

US horse racing
Timeform focus on the action at Aqueduct

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Aqueduct on Thursday.

#8 Baba - Aqueduct R3 (18:44)

Baba ran well to finish third in a stronger race over C&D last time and will have good claims if reproducing that effort. Danny Deep Cuts is from a stable in flying form right now and seems sure to go well too, while Guns Blazing shouldn't be far away either.

#7 Ashaar - Aqueduct R4 (19:11)

Ashaar has been beaten a long way in allowance company on his last two starts but now plummets in grade and should take plenty of stopping. Playwright is back at a more suitable trip today and may chase the selection home, while Noble Thought is also considered.

#5 Raven Rocks - Aqueduct R7 (20:36)

Raven Rocks should strip fitter for his recent third at Finger Lakes and sets a good standard as he drops back in straight claiming company. Litterbox could well be the one for the forecast, while Hangar One is another that may make the frame.

Aqueduct (US) 09th Dec (R7 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Thursday 9 December, 8.36pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Black Irish
Magnificent Chrome
Hangar One
Rickys Revenge
Raven Rocks
Ernie Banker
Brunate
Flipping Fun
Litterbox
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

