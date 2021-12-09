Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 9 December

#8 Baba - Aqueduct R3 (18:44)

Baba ran well to finish third in a stronger race over C&D last time and will have good claims if reproducing that effort. Danny Deep Cuts is from a stable in flying form right now and seems sure to go well too, while Guns Blazing shouldn't be far away either.

#7 Ashaar - Aqueduct R4 (19:11)

Ashaar has been beaten a long way in allowance company on his last two starts but now plummets in grade and should take plenty of stopping. Playwright is back at a more suitable trip today and may chase the selection home, while Noble Thought is also considered.

#5 Raven Rocks - Aqueduct R7 (20:36)

Raven Rocks should strip fitter for his recent third at Finger Lakes and sets a good standard as he drops back in straight claiming company. Litterbox could well be the one for the forecast, while Hangar One is another that may make the frame.