Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 7 April

#4 Uno Tiger - Gulfstream Park, R7 (21:09)

Uno Tiger has a decent chance on these terms and makes most appeal. Kathleen O'Connell's charge was beaten a neck by a more patiently-ridden rival in a similar event last time and can regain the winning thread. Marisa's Mission has a good record on this synthetic surface and should also give a good account. Exchange Day also commands respect.

#7 Optimas - Turf Paradise, R2 (21:52)

Optimas looks the clear pick at the weights and her prospects are there for all to see. She's gone very close on a few occasions and is the selection. Bubbas Street Gal's last effort was underpinned by the clock and is next on our list, whilst Downtown Cutie should also be considered.

#6 Bedrock - Turf Paradise, R3 (22:20)

Bedrock takes a marked drop in grade and is the pick. He was second by just half a length in a stakes race here last month, running on from off the pace in a strongly-run race. That looks the best form on offer. Swamp Souffle enters calculations on strike rate here alone and appeals most of the remainder. Something Super is another who is entitled to a closer look.