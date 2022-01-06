To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 6 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Laurel Park and Delta Downs on Thursday.

"...holds better claims than most in what isn’t a particularly deep claimer..."

Timeform on Lifespan

#3 Lifespan - Laurel Park R3 (18:24)

Lifespan reappears quickly after running career best and holds better claims than most in what isn't a particularly deep claimer. Triple Americano has a decent chance at the weights and is the pick of the remainder, while King Shawn is another who is entitled to consideration.

#8 My Kiki - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

My Kiki was only beaten a head into second last time and has to be considered on her first start for a new trainer who has an exceptional record with new recruits. Okalani is the pick of the remainder, while Kleinmeister also comes into the reckoning.

#7 Royal Bertrando - Delta Downs R5 (20:47)

Royal Bertrando faces an easier task here than when fourth in his last race and sets a good standard as he switches back to dirt from turf. Warriors Gem has a decent chance on these terms and is the pick of the opposition, while Lenape Drive also requires scrutiny.

Delta Downs (US) 6th Jan (R5 5f Claim)

Thursday 6 January, 8.47pm

Market rules

Fazio
Drock
Lenape Drive
Victory Trip
Kensleys Hippie
Warriors Gem
Nosbor
