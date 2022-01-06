Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 6 January

#3 Lifespan - Laurel Park R3 (18:24)

Lifespan reappears quickly after running career best and holds better claims than most in what isn't a particularly deep claimer. Triple Americano has a decent chance at the weights and is the pick of the remainder, while King Shawn is another who is entitled to consideration.

#8 My Kiki - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

My Kiki was only beaten a head into second last time and has to be considered on her first start for a new trainer who has an exceptional record with new recruits. Okalani is the pick of the remainder, while Kleinmeister also comes into the reckoning.

#7 Royal Bertrando - Delta Downs R5 (20:47)

Royal Bertrando faces an easier task here than when fourth in his last race and sets a good standard as he switches back to dirt from turf. Warriors Gem has a decent chance on these terms and is the pick of the opposition, while Lenape Drive also requires scrutiny.