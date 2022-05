#1 Nova Loves A Fight - Belmont Park, R1 (18:00)

NOVA LOVES A FIGHT must have a good chance on these terms and looks sure to be thereabouts after a close second last time. His trainer is also going well here. Tuesday's Child comes here in good form and merit of last effort was underpinned by the clock. Alite also requires a second look.

#4 Baytown Jakester - Charles Town, R3 (00:57)

BAYTOWN JAKESTER comes here in good form and his last effort was backed up by the clock. Placed on his last two starts, this looks a good opportunity to get off the mark for the year. Charitably Gifted is weighted to go well and can chase the selection home. Belmullet isn't out of it either.

#1 Fancy Her Up - Charles Town, R5 (01:53)

FANCY HER UP will be hard to beat on these terms and has leading claims. She confirmed her wellbeing by making a winning return and can complete the hat-trick. Shutupn'kissme chased the selection home last time and appeals most of the remainder. Talent Expected is another who demands consideration.