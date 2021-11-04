To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 4 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Thursday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Laurel on Thursday.

"He should complete the four-timer here..."

Timeform on He's A Shooter

#5 He's A Shooter - Laurel R4 (17:50)

He's A Shooter has won his last three starts by daylight and is on a very sharp upward curve. He should complete the four-timer here, with The Wolfman taken to get second. Maximus Midani looks the one most likely to chase them home.

#1 You Must Chill - Laurel R5 (18:20)

You Must Chill
is weighted to go well and makes plenty of appeal in what is an interesting allowance optional claimer. Passion Play is unbeaten in last two races and should go close too, while English Tavern shouldn't be ruled out either.

#7 Mortal Storm - Laurel R6 (18:51)

Mortal Storm comes here in a very good vein of form and looks to have strong claims of recording a fifth career win. Eloquent Lady also has a good chance on these terms and could well come out best of the remainder, while Family Fortune is another that requires respect.

Laurel Park (US) 04th Nov (R6 6f Claim)

Thursday 4 November, 6.51pm

