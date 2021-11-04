Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 4 November

#5 He's A Shooter - Laurel R4 (17:50)

He's A Shooter has won his last three starts by daylight and is on a very sharp upward curve. He should complete the four-timer here, with The Wolfman taken to get second. Maximus Midani looks the one most likely to chase them home.

#1 You Must Chill - Laurel R5 (18:20)

You Must Chill

is weighted to go well and makes plenty of appeal in what is an interesting allowance optional claimer. Passion Play is unbeaten in last two races and should go close too, while English Tavern shouldn't be ruled out either.

#7 Mortal Storm - Laurel R6 (18:51)

Mortal Storm comes here in a very good vein of form and looks to have strong claims of recording a fifth career win. Eloquent Lady also has a good chance on these terms and could well come out best of the remainder, while Family Fortune is another that requires respect.

