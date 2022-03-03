Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 3 March

#1 Katz A Dream - Gulfstream R1 (18:05)

Katz A Dream has been performing consistently well of late and must have a good chance on of recording a second win on the Gulfstream synthetic track. Lido Key also arrives in a good vein of form and can emerge best of the remainder, while Isla Bonita shouldn't be discarded either.

#3 Brasstown - Gulfstream R6 (20:35)

A winner over this C&D on his penultimate start, Brasstown again ran well when runner-up here last time should make a bold show. Joe Di Baggio is dropping in grade after being outpointed last time and can provide the main threat, while Hero Tiger is also considered.

#3 Famous Gent - Gulfstream R7 (21:06)

Famous Gent has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and should take plenty of beating. Loyal Louie is in decent nick at present and appeals most of the rest, while Bee By The Sea is another that comes into the reckoning.