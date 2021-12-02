Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 2 December

#6 Waxman - Aqueduct R1 (17:20)

Waxman has been runner-up on all three starts to date and looks to have been found a good opportunity to get off the mark. Rock Sugar is ridden by one of the best in the business and is the one for the forecast, while American Law completes the trifecta.

#7 Big Al's Gal - Aqueduct R6 (19:44)

Big Al's Gal was a wide-margin winner at Belmont last time and will be hard to beat bidding to follow up in this starter allowance contest. Rosey's Peach is of interest on stable debut and is likely to be in the mix too, while Chloe Rose is another to consider.

#2 Authorize - Aqueduct R9 (21:13)

Authorize ran to a level on debut that would be good enough to win most maidens and has an excellent chance of going better. Dr. Levy looks the likeliest to chase the selection home, while the likes of Citizen Mack and Gunton Roe can fight it out for third place.