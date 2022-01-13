Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 13 January

#7 Bastet - Aqueduct R6 (19:48)

Bastet is dropping back into a straight claimer from tougher allowance company and must have a good chance of recording a third career win. To A T is from a stable going great guns and should go close too, while A Ring Thing is another worth looking at.

#2 Green Light Go - Aqueduct R8 (20:50)

Green Light Go was just touched off in a Grade 3 contest and looks the clear pick at the weights in this allowance optional claimer. Hanalei's Houdini comes here in a very good vein of form and is taken to get second, while Lil Commissioner can claim third.

#10 Dr. Levy - Aqueduct R9 (21:20)

Dr. Levy is dropping into a maiden claimer for the first time for the powerful Pletcher barn and is sure to take all the beating. Illustrious represents another successful stable and is taken for the forecast, while Rvindicated can also grab a minor share.