Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 11 November

#4 Dancing Doll - Woodbine R3 (18:55)

Dancing Doll has an excellent chance at the weights and seems sure to take all the beating in her pursuit of the a five-timer. Veil hails from a yard that has been in good order for some time now and is our second choice, while Real Coal also demands a second look.

#4 Senor Jobim - Woodbine R7 (20:56)

A winner at this track last time, Senor Jobim comes here in a very good vein of form and looks to have solid claims of following up. Solidify has paid his way at this venue before and is the pick of the remainder, while Honey Won't is another to consider.

#7 Gelato Amore - Woodbine R8 (21:26)

Third on dirt at Fort Erie on her most recent outing, Gelato Amore is of major interest on her debut for a new stable as she switches back to the all-weather. Fashion Flirt is another that seems sure to go well, while Orbaline also requires consideration.