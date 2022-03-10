Timeform US SmartPlays: Thursday 10 March

Tiz A Speed Bomb (Turf Paradise R3, 20:55 GMT) has an excellent chance at the weights and looks the one to aim at in this low-level claimer. Out of sorts last time, Rineshaft is likely to be the main danger if bouncing back, while Unbridled's Skye also makes the short-list.

Son Of Smalls (Turf Paradise R4, 21:24 GMT) has to be considered on first start for his new trainer and looks the one to side with in a weak race. Juror clocked a good time on latest start and can chase the selection home, while Rancher shouldn't be ruled out either.

Out of his depth in stakes company last time, Jacks Outlaw (Turf Paradise R5, 21:52 GMT) is weighted to go well back in a more suitable grade and is taken to return to form. T Bones Trick has joined an expert yard with similar types and appeals most of the rest, while Tizona is likely to be in the mix as well.