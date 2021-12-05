To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 5 December

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in North America on Sunday

Timeform select the three best bets at Woodbine on Sunday.

"...capable of borderline very smart form on his day, as he showed when winning the Belmont Stakes back in 2019..."

Timeform on Sir Winston

Lapochka (Woodbine R8, 21:23 GMT) ran out an impressive winner over this course and distance eight days ago, drawing clear in the closing stages to win by nearly four lengths. He is a solid operator at this sort of level and looks sure to give another good account in conditions which clearly play to his strengths. Cash Dividend is feared most ahead of Embolden.

H C Holiday (Woodbine R10, 22:23 GMT) is still a maiden after eight starts, but he produced one of his better efforts when beaten only two lengths into second at this course last time. That form reads well in the context of this race, so he is preferred to Grandson and Cape Cod, who both hit the frame in a similar event over this course and distance two weeks ago.

Sir Winston (Woodbine R11, 22:53 GMT) is capable of borderline very smart form on his day, as he showed when winning the Belmont Stakes back in 2019. He has been running consistently in graded company in recent weeks and this looks a good opportunity for him to get his head back in front. Special Forces and Frosted Over can battle it out for the minor honours.

Woodbine (US) 05th Dec (R11 1m4f Stks)

Sunday 5 December, 10.53pm

Sir Sahib
Win Doro
War Bomber
Special Forces
Frosted Over
English Conqueror
Shangassah
Jelgo
Peace Seeker
Burning Man
Sir Winston
Seventyseven Stone
Collective Force
Theregoesjojo
