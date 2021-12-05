Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 5 December

Lapochka (Woodbine R8, 21:23 GMT) ran out an impressive winner over this course and distance eight days ago, drawing clear in the closing stages to win by nearly four lengths. He is a solid operator at this sort of level and looks sure to give another good account in conditions which clearly play to his strengths. Cash Dividend is feared most ahead of Embolden.

H C Holiday (Woodbine R10, 22:23 GMT) is still a maiden after eight starts, but he produced one of his better efforts when beaten only two lengths into second at this course last time. That form reads well in the context of this race, so he is preferred to Grandson and Cape Cod, who both hit the frame in a similar event over this course and distance two weeks ago.

Sir Winston (Woodbine R11, 22:53 GMT) is capable of borderline very smart form on his day, as he showed when winning the Belmont Stakes back in 2019. He has been running consistently in graded company in recent weeks and this looks a good opportunity for him to get his head back in front. Special Forces and Frosted Over can battle it out for the minor honours.