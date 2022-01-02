To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 2 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Sunday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Laurel Park on Sunday.

"Unshakable U was a convincing winner over this trip at Charles Town last time and will take plenty of stopping if in the same sort of form."

Pay The Kid (Laurel R1, 17:25 GMT) has been running respectably in better races than this and is taken to capitalise on the drop in grade in this low-level claimer. Little Bold Bandit is also back down in class and can emerge second best, while Gator Fifty Two is also considered.

Satchel de Ritches (Laurel R5, 19:25 GMT) is a largely consistent sort who should put up a bold showing in a what is a competitive starter allowance contest. Nashvegas is in good form and should go well starting out for new connections, while Peanuts Perfection can go well at a bigger price.

Unshakable U (Laurel R9, 21:33 GMT) was a convincing winner over this trip at Charles Town last time and will take plenty of stopping if in the same sort of form. Hashtag Lucky can claim minor honours, while Marketability is fancied for the bronze medal position.

Laurel Park (US) 2nd Jan (R9 1m 1f Claim)

Show Hide

Sunday 2 January, 9.33pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Marketability
Joanies Sunset
Unshakable U
Miss Moreno
Betcha By Golly
Imagine Victory
Hashtag Lucky
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips