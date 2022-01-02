Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 2 January

Pay The Kid (Laurel R1, 17:25 GMT) has been running respectably in better races than this and is taken to capitalise on the drop in grade in this low-level claimer. Little Bold Bandit is also back down in class and can emerge second best, while Gator Fifty Two is also considered.

Satchel de Ritches (Laurel R5, 19:25 GMT) is a largely consistent sort who should put up a bold showing in a what is a competitive starter allowance contest. Nashvegas is in good form and should go well starting out for new connections, while Peanuts Perfection can go well at a bigger price.

Unshakable U (Laurel R9, 21:33 GMT) was a convincing winner over this trip at Charles Town last time and will take plenty of stopping if in the same sort of form. Hashtag Lucky can claim minor honours, while Marketability is fancied for the bronze medal position.