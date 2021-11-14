Timeform US SmartPlays: Sunday 14 November

#14 Taos - Woodbine R7 (20:55)

Taos goes particularly well at this track, resuming winning ways in a similar event in September, and lost little in defeat when last seen here last month. He has a wide draw to contend with but this shorter trip will suit and he comes out very well at the weights. Vanbrugh clocked the fastest workout of the day within the last week and looks the biggest danger.

#4 Sir Winston - Woodbine R8 (21:25)

For a Grade 2 contest this doesn't look overly deep and it is Sir Winston who is fancied to come out on top. He was beaten half a length by Special Forces over course and distance last time, but started favourite that day, and it isn't out of the question that he can turn that form around now. Mighty Heart is difficult to overlook in view of strike rate here and seems sure to go well.

#7 Aim For The Sky - Woodbine R9 (21:55)

Aim For The Sky was a bit below form over six furlongs at this course last time, but he looks the stable's first string on jockey bookings here, and better is now expected in what looks a winnable race. Sandy Bay is feared most.