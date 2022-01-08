To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 8 January

US horse racing
Timeform focus on the US action at Delta Downs

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Delta Downs on Saturday.

"...he takes a significant drop in claiming grade."

Timeform on He Takes Charge

#7 Shades of Truth - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

Shades Of Truth has been performing creditably in similar races to today's and looks to have good claims. Starbuck Luck scored by a wide margin last time and should also give a good account, while Paisley Cross deserves some consideration too.

#8 He Takes Charge - Delta Downs R4 (20:19)

He Takes Charge has a decent chance on today's terms, particularly as he takes a significant drop in claiming grade. Chop Chop Charlie has less on his plate here than last time and is likely to go close too, while Hatties Jewel also demands a second look.

#6 Miss High Heels - Delta Downs R5 (20:47)

Miss High Heels has disappointed at short prices on her last couple of starts but looks worth one more chance in what isn't a deep claimer. Sarah Adriana is next on our list, while Sarahs Home also needs some attention.

Delta Downs (US) 08th Jan (R5 5f Claim)

Saturday 8 January, 8.47pm

Sarah Adriana
Envoys Legacy
Gabys Promise
Shesthecatsmeow
Queen Bindala
Miss High Heels
Angel Arkie
Sarahs Home
Achancetowin
