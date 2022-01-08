Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 8 January

#7 Shades of Truth - Delta Downs R1 (18:55)

Shades Of Truth has been performing creditably in similar races to today's and looks to have good claims. Starbuck Luck scored by a wide margin last time and should also give a good account, while Paisley Cross deserves some consideration too.

#8 He Takes Charge - Delta Downs R4 (20:19)

He Takes Charge has a decent chance on today's terms, particularly as he takes a significant drop in claiming grade. Chop Chop Charlie has less on his plate here than last time and is likely to go close too, while Hatties Jewel also demands a second look.

#6 Miss High Heels - Delta Downs R5 (20:47)

Miss High Heels has disappointed at short prices on her last couple of starts but looks worth one more chance in what isn't a deep claimer. Sarah Adriana is next on our list, while Sarahs Home also needs some attention.