Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 5 March

The unexposed Bumblelicious (Tampa Bay R1, 17:16 GMT) is taking a big drop in class in this $16k claimer and looks to have a leading chance. Dontmesswithtess makes appeal on stable debut and is a contender too, while Daily Briefing also demands a closer look.

Macho Real (Tampa Bay R5, 19:17 GMT) looks the clear pick at the weights and has good prospects of recording a second career win in a claimer lacking depth. Skillful is starting out for a new trainer and should go close too, while Starship Oreo also demands scrutiny.

Melancholy Blues (Tampa Bay R7, 20:17 GMT) comes here in a very good vein of form having been touched by only a nose last time. She is taken to make amends this time around, with Gone Dreaming rated the main danger. Julie's Grace is another that can play a hand in the finish.