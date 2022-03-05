Cheltenham: Build your Free Bet pot

Rhys Williams Tips

Cheltenham Tips

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 5 March

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

"Melancholy Blues comes here in a very good vein of form having been touched by only a nose last time."

The unexposed Bumblelicious (Tampa Bay R1, 17:16 GMT) is taking a big drop in class in this $16k claimer and looks to have a leading chance. Dontmesswithtess makes appeal on stable debut and is a contender too, while Daily Briefing also demands a closer look.

Macho Real (Tampa Bay R5, 19:17 GMT) looks the clear pick at the weights and has good prospects of recording a second career win in a claimer lacking depth. Skillful is starting out for a new trainer and should go close too, while Starship Oreo also demands scrutiny.

Melancholy Blues (Tampa Bay R7, 20:17 GMT) comes here in a very good vein of form having been touched by only a nose last time. She is taken to make amends this time around, with Gone Dreaming rated the main danger. Julie's Grace is another that can play a hand in the finish.

GET £20 IN FREE BETS FOR CHELTENHAM!

Bet £20 on horse racing over the course of the week (Monday to Sunday, bets must settle before the end of the week) and get £10 towards your Cheltenham free bet pot. Do it each week in the two weeks leading up to the Festival for a maximum free bet pot total of £20 which will be credited to your account on March 14. Available on Sportsbook AND Exchange, T&Cs apply.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 05th Mar (R7 7f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 5 March, 8.17pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Chillin Lady
Julies Grace
Gone Dreaming
Melancholy Blues
Quality Too Spare
De Pura Sangre
Lady Midas
Sparkling Plenty
Palio Siena
La Brody
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips