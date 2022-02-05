Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 5 February

#2 Big Sweep - Santa Anita R2 (21:00)

Big Sweep looks to have been found a good opportunity in this small-field allowance contest. She is the one to side with in a race without depth. Del Mar Drama clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and can fill the runner-up spot.

#2 Awesome Rhythm R4 (22:02)

Awesome Rhythm makes plenty of appeal on debut in a maiden claimer that won't take a great deal of winning. King Rob is also likely to be thereabouts, while Fort Bridger can follow the first two home.

#6 Prince Abama - Santa Anita R5 (22:33)

Prince Abama arrives here in a very good vein of form and looks worth supporting in what is an interesting contest. Adare has a good chance at the weights and is also likely to be thereabouts, while Cane Creek Road isn't entirely out of it either.