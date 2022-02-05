To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 5 February

US horse racing
Timeform focus on the action at Santa Anita

Timeform identify the three best bets at Santa Anita on Saturday.

"...looks to have been found a good opportunity."

Timeform on Big Sweep

#2 Big Sweep - Santa Anita R2 (21:00)

Big Sweep looks to have been found a good opportunity in this small-field allowance contest. She is the one to side with in a race without depth. Del Mar Drama clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and can fill the runner-up spot.

#2 Awesome Rhythm R4 (22:02)

Awesome Rhythm makes plenty of appeal on debut in a maiden claimer that won't take a great deal of winning. King Rob is also likely to be thereabouts, while Fort Bridger can follow the first two home.

#6 Prince Abama - Santa Anita R5 (22:33)

Prince Abama arrives here in a very good vein of form and looks worth supporting in what is an interesting contest. Adare has a good chance at the weights and is also likely to be thereabouts, while Cane Creek Road isn't entirely out of it either.

Santa Anita Park (US) 05th Feb (R5 1m Allw Claim)

Saturday 5 February, 10.33pm

