#6 Simmard Shenanigan - Laurel Park, R1 (17:40)

SIMMARD SHENANIGAN arrives here in a very good vein of form and looks to have good claims. Runner-up in a 9f claimer at Pimlico last time, she finished ahead of four others who reoppose in this. Postino's Secret was 8¾ lengths behind the selection in third in that race and looks second best.

#8 Rad Paisley - Laurel Park, R4 (19:23)

RAD PAISLEY has an attractive all-round profile and looks sure to be thereabouts. He drops into claimers after competing at a higher level throughout most of his career and can add a third success in this. Bloodprof also gets class relief and is likely to be in the mix, whilst World of Fools is another who is entitled to a closer look.

#6 Hard Like Holly - Hawthorne, R4 (22:05)

HARD LIKE HOLLY will be hard to beat on these terms and looks the one to have most faith in. She's a long-standing maiden but ran well on turf debut last time and this is a lesser contest. Reina de La Rose has less on plate here than in last race and can come out best of the remainder. Lea's Dreamer deserves some consideration too.