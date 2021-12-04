Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 4 December

#Trappezoid - Gulfstream R3 (17:58)

Trappezoid hasn't been out of the first two since joining his current barn at the start of the year and looks sure to take all the beating once again. Brasstown enters calculations on strike rate here alone and should go close too, while Zanesville is also a contender.

#2 Knopfler - Woodbine R2 (18:28)

Knopfler arrives here in a very good vein of form having been second last time and jockey Rafael Hernandez will be looking to get another good tune out of this one. Kuduro appeals most of the opposition, while Keen Samurai merits a second look as well.

#5 Lucky Luke - Woodbine R5 (20:05)

Lucky Luke looks the clear pick at the weights and should give backers a good run for their money in this $5k claimer. Liverpool Man was a bit better than the bare result last time and should give a good account too, while Bocelli also demands respect.