Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 2 April

Montauk Point (Aqueduct R1, 18:20 BST) has been placed in a pair of maiden special weights at Gulfstream the last twice and makes plenty of appeal shipping back to New York. Nobodyridesforfree has shown promise on both starts and the merit of his last effort was underpinned by the clock and looks the likeliest to finish second.

Unbroken Star (Santa Anita R2, 21:33 BST) looks the clear pick at the weights and is the one to side with. Third over C&D in a similar event last time, in which the second subsequently won next time out, he finished clear of a reopposing rival. Tembo wasn't beaten far on first start for this yard last time and is the pick of the remainder.

Preskitt (Golden Gate R4, 22:53 BST) finally broke her duck on just her second start on this synthetic surface last month and looks the one to side with. Demonstrating she's at the top of her game, she also clocked the fastest workout of the day within the last week and looks primed for another bold bid. Lovely Colleen hails from a strong yard and looks dangerous dropping in grade.