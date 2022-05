No More Mask (Pimlico R9, 21:52 BST) looks the clear pick at the weights and should make a bold show. The selection takes a small drop in class and boasts some of the best recent form in this field. Sax comes from a yard seldom far away with their runners here and looks the one for the runner-up spot.

Golden Glider (Belmont Park R9, 22:19 BST) looks to have good prospects in quite an open Grade 3 contest. The son of Ghostzapper was tried on the Classic trail early in the season, but now finds himself in calmer waters here. We The People finished well beaten in the Arkansas Derby though is likely to be on the premises as well. Cooke Creek also needs a second look if fully tuned up.

Bonnie Bluetooth (Charles Town R2, 00:32 BST) is weighted to go well and looks the one to beat. A cosy winner over C&D last time, this looks a good opportunity to follow up. Sooey's Princess is out again quickly after running a fine race last time and is taken for the forecast.