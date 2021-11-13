Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 13 November

Street Prayer (Laurel R1, 17:25 GMT) rather lost his way on his last couple of starts for his previous stable but is worth chancing to bounce back on his first start for new connections. Just Pick One comes here in a very good vein of form and can chase the selection home, while Bold Trek is another who requires a closer look.

Trade Secret (Laurel R6, 20:09 GMT) won for fun last time and is taken to follow up for a trainer who has a very strong record with the few runners he sends out at this track. Buy The Best is from a local barn that does well with its runners and should also give a good account, while Buff My Boots can't be left out of calculations either.

Run To Daylight (Laurel R7, 20:39 GMT) hasn't been hard pressed to win all three of his starts to date and can remain unbeaten in this stakes contest. No Sabe Nada arrives here in fine form and is our second pick, while Local Motive also commands closer inspection.

