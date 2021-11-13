To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 13 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Laurel Park on Saturday.

"...hasn’t been hard pressed to win all three of his starts to date..."

Timeform on Run To Daylight

Street Prayer (Laurel R1, 17:25 GMT) rather lost his way on his last couple of starts for his previous stable but is worth chancing to bounce back on his first start for new connections. Just Pick One comes here in a very good vein of form and can chase the selection home, while Bold Trek is another who requires a closer look.

Trade Secret (Laurel R6, 20:09 GMT) won for fun last time and is taken to follow up for a trainer who has a very strong record with the few runners he sends out at this track. Buy The Best is from a local barn that does well with its runners and should also give a good account, while Buff My Boots can't be left out of calculations either.

Run To Daylight (Laurel R7, 20:39 GMT) hasn't been hard pressed to win all three of his starts to date and can remain unbeaten in this stakes contest. No Sabe Nada arrives here in fine form and is our second pick, while Local Motive also commands closer inspection.

Laurel Park (US) 13th Nov (R7 6f Stks)

Saturday 13 November, 8.39pm

Back Lay
Slaats
Run To Daylight
Amidships
Tops The Chart
Cynergys Star
Beast Or Famine
Local Motive
No Sabe Nada
