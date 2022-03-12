Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 12 March

#2 Ambassador Jim - Gulfstream R2 (18:04)

Ambassador Jim hasn't been cutting much ice of late but a steep drop in grade may see him perform much better this time. Til The End is also less up against it on this occasion and appeals as best of the remainder, while Golden Decision is another worth looking at.

#3 Runabout - Aqueduct R2 (18:52)

A C&D winner on his most recent start, Runabout was claimed out of that contest and looks sure to go well again as he starts out a new trainer. Magnetron reappears quickly after running career best and may be the main threat, while Noble Thought can also claim a place.

#5 Conformist - Aqueduct R3 (19:23)

Conformist has encountered sloppy tracks on his last 3 starts but is far more effective on a drier surface and should put up a bold showing if getting ideal conditions today. Great Workout could well emerge as best of the opposition, while Mo Mischief shouldn't be far away either.