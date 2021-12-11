To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 11 December

US horse racing
Timeform pick out the best bets in the US

Timeform highlight the three best bets at Tampa Bay on Saturday.

#6 R Prerogative - Tampa Bay R1 (17:10)

R Prerogative jumps off the page as the one they have to beat in this $5k claimer, with a three-month layoff not expected to be a problem. Glory Roll is of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the rest, while Tee Up can also claim minor honours.

#2 Pugilist - Tampa Bay R7 (20:15)

Pugilist was in fine form in the summer and will take plenty of stopping if ready to go following a freshening. Hoity Toity was an impressive winner at Gulfstream last time and should go close again, while Postino's Idol is another worth looking at.

#6 Creekmore - Tampa Bay R8 (20:45)

Creekmore was a good second on his first start for his current yard last time and has leading claims of going one better in this $10k claimer. Loud N Proud is expected to blossom in new surroundings and is up there on the shortlist too, while Ace Destroyer is another who is entitled to a closer look.

