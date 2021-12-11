Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 11 December

#6 R Prerogative - Tampa Bay R1 (17:10)

R Prerogative jumps off the page as the one they have to beat in this $5k claimer, with a three-month layoff not expected to be a problem. Glory Roll is of interest on stable debut and appeals most of the rest, while Tee Up can also claim minor honours.

#2 Pugilist - Tampa Bay R7 (20:15)

Pugilist was in fine form in the summer and will take plenty of stopping if ready to go following a freshening. Hoity Toity was an impressive winner at Gulfstream last time and should go close again, while Postino's Idol is another worth looking at.

#6 Creekmore - Tampa Bay R8 (20:45)

Creekmore was a good second on his first start for his current yard last time and has leading claims of going one better in this $10k claimer. Loud N Proud is expected to blossom in new surroundings and is up there on the shortlist too, while Ace Destroyer is another who is entitled to a closer look.