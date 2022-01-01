Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 1 January

Dark Money (Aqueduct R3, 18:20 GMT) won by daylight here last time and will be hard to beat again in what is a similar contest. Moonachie starts out for a new barn and appeals as best of the remainder, while Dream Bigger also enters the equation.

Cazilda Fortytales (Aqueduct R4, 18:48 GMT) was an impressive wide-margin winner over a furlong further here earlier in the month and should have no trouble dropping back slightly in distance. Cadeau de Paix should also go close, while Thegoddessofsnakes is another that needs a second look.

Summer Bourbon (Aqueduct R6, 19:48 GMT) is now with a stable with a good record first off the claim and looks worth supporting to make a winning start for new connections. Bourbon Mission may be the one for the forecast, while Binkster can also claim a minor share.