To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Saturday 1 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Saturday

Timeform bring you the three best bets at Aqueduct on Saturday.

"Summer Bourbon is now with a stable with a good record first off the claim and looks worth supporting to make a winning start for new connections."

Dark Money (Aqueduct R3, 18:20 GMT) won by daylight here last time and will be hard to beat again in what is a similar contest. Moonachie starts out for a new barn and appeals as best of the remainder, while Dream Bigger also enters the equation.

Cazilda Fortytales (Aqueduct R4, 18:48 GMT) was an impressive wide-margin winner over a furlong further here earlier in the month and should have no trouble dropping back slightly in distance. Cadeau de Paix should also go close, while Thegoddessofsnakes is another that needs a second look.

Summer Bourbon (Aqueduct R6, 19:48 GMT) is now with a stable with a good record first off the claim and looks worth supporting to make a winning start for new connections. Bourbon Mission may be the one for the forecast, while Binkster can also claim a minor share.

Aqueduct (US) 01st Jan (R6 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Saturday 1 January, 7.48pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Tale Of Mist
Speeding Kid
Summer Bourbon
Binkster
Karens Cove
Winning Drive
Bourbon Mission
Fleet Warrior
Missalpha
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips