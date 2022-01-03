Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 3 January

#9 Make Or Break - Parx R1 (17:10)

Make Or Break has been competing much stronger races then this $7.5k claimer and has an excellent chance at the weights now he drops in grade. Same Moon is likely to be in the mix too, while Iza One also makes the shortlist.

#6 Big Beautiful Wall - Parx R6 (19:25)

Big Beautiful Wall will be hard to beat on today's terms and looks the one to side with in what is only a low-level claiming contest. Jupi's Lightning arrives here in a very good vein of form and is a contender as well, while Pretendant is likely to be in the mix as well.

#8 Street Tail - Parx R7 (19:52)

Street Tail has been decent form of late and should give it another good go in this competitive starter allowance event. Royal Blue Boy scored by a wide margin last time and is also likely to be in the mix, while Jw's Third Mischie commands a closer look as well.