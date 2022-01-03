To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 3 January

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Parx on Monday.

"...has an excellent chance at the weights now he drops in grade..."

Timeform on Make Or Break

#9 Make Or Break - Parx R1 (17:10)

Make Or Break has been competing much stronger races then this $7.5k claimer and has an excellent chance at the weights now he drops in grade. Same Moon is likely to be in the mix too, while Iza One also makes the shortlist.

#6 Big Beautiful Wall - Parx R6 (19:25)

Big Beautiful Wall will be hard to beat on today's terms and looks the one to side with in what is only a low-level claiming contest. Jupi's Lightning arrives here in a very good vein of form and is a contender as well, while Pretendant is likely to be in the mix as well.

#8 Street Tail - Parx R7 (19:52)

Street Tail has been decent form of late and should give it another good go in this competitive starter allowance event. Royal Blue Boy scored by a wide margin last time and is also likely to be in the mix, while Jw's Third Mischie commands a closer look as well.

