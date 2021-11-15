Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 15 November

#6 Wenyen - Turf Paradise R3 (21:13)

Wenyen was a good winner over this trip at Prairie Meadows in August, but wasn't in the same form upped to six furlongs at the same track last time. He failed to beat a rival home and was 20 lengths behind the winner, but clearly something was amiss on that occasion, and he comes out well at the weights here if back to his best. Brother Robert can chase the selection home.

#4 Above The Law - Turf Paradise R4 (21:45)

Above The Law is improving with each start and landed good support in style when winning over four furlongs at Los Alamitos in September. The slightly longer trip he faces today can only suit and there should be even more to come from him now. He can prove too strong for Minehunter, who makes some appeal now starting out for a new stable.

#7 Mountain Spirit - Turf Paradise R5 (22:17)

Mountain Spirit was a winner over this trip at Santa Anita earlier in the year and it is probably best to forgive him his latest run at that track which came over a mile. He has since switched barns, drops back in trip and comes out best at the weights. Much better is expected now. Whatsittoya clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and can chase the selection home.