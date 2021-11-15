To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Tony Calvin Tips

Rhys Williams Tips

Paul Nicholls Previews

Daily Racing Multiple

Today's Racing News

Racing Results & Replays

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 15 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Turf Paradise on Monday

"...there should be even more to come from him now..."

Timeform on Above The Law

#6 Wenyen - Turf Paradise R3 (21:13)

Wenyen was a good winner over this trip at Prairie Meadows in August, but wasn't in the same form upped to six furlongs at the same track last time. He failed to beat a rival home and was 20 lengths behind the winner, but clearly something was amiss on that occasion, and he comes out well at the weights here if back to his best. Brother Robert can chase the selection home.

#4 Above The Law - Turf Paradise R4 (21:45)

Above The Law is improving with each start and landed good support in style when winning over four furlongs at Los Alamitos in September. The slightly longer trip he faces today can only suit and there should be even more to come from him now. He can prove too strong for Minehunter, who makes some appeal now starting out for a new stable.

#7 Mountain Spirit - Turf Paradise R5 (22:17)

Mountain Spirit was a winner over this trip at Santa Anita earlier in the year and it is probably best to forgive him his latest run at that track which came over a mile. He has since switched barns, drops back in trip and comes out best at the weights. Much better is expected now. Whatsittoya clocked one of the best times in a workout a few days ago and can chase the selection home.

Turf Paradise (US) 15th Nov (R6 6f Claim)

Show Hide

Monday 15 November, 10.17pm

Market rules

Back Lay
Sand Walker
Mojave
Whatsittoya
Paitaska
Juggles
Mountain Spirit
Up
Down

Bet slip

Close

Get a Free £/€20 Exchange Bet

  • Join Now - Open your account today using promo code VAL225
  • Bet - Place a £/€20 Bet on the Exchange
  • Earn - £/€20 Back in cash if your bet loses
Bet Now

T&Cs apply.

Discover the latest articles

Read past articles

More Horse Racing Tips