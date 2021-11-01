Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 1 November

Babyitsgoldoutside (Finger Lakes R1, 17:10 GMT) is one to keep on the right side now making the switch to dirt. She has shown ability in two starts on turf and this represents a much weaker race than those she has contested so far. Eileen Gray is preferred to Princessinparadise for the forecast spot.

Look Out Lambo (Finger Lakes R4, 18:31 GMT) recorded a pair of wide-margin wins over this course and distance during the summer. He has been given a break since coming up short in his hat-trick bid and could yet to add to his tally now back down slightly in class. Kavansberg and Engineers Report are others who might have a say in proceedings.

American Rule (Finger Lakes R6, 19:25 GMT) ran out a dominant winner on his most recent outing at Belmont, drawing clear late on to land the spoils by over four lengths. He changed hands afterwards and this looks a good opportunity for him to follow up if arriving in the same sort of form. Kodiak Brown and Blood Moon head the list of dangers.

