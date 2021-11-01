To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Monday 1 November

US racing
Timeform bring you three to back in the US on Monday

Timeform provide the three best bets at Finger Lakes on Monday.

"...ran out a dominant winner on his most recent outing at Belmont..."

Timeform on American Rule

Babyitsgoldoutside (Finger Lakes R1, 17:10 GMT) is one to keep on the right side now making the switch to dirt. She has shown ability in two starts on turf and this represents a much weaker race than those she has contested so far. Eileen Gray is preferred to Princessinparadise for the forecast spot.

Look Out Lambo (Finger Lakes R4, 18:31 GMT) recorded a pair of wide-margin wins over this course and distance during the summer. He has been given a break since coming up short in his hat-trick bid and could yet to add to his tally now back down slightly in class. Kavansberg and Engineers Report are others who might have a say in proceedings.

American Rule (Finger Lakes R6, 19:25 GMT) ran out a dominant winner on his most recent outing at Belmont, drawing clear late on to land the spoils by over four lengths. He changed hands afterwards and this looks a good opportunity for him to follow up if arriving in the same sort of form. Kodiak Brown and Blood Moon head the list of dangers.

