Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 7 January

#4 Atlantic Princess - Tampa Bay R6 (20:15)

Atlantic Princess has a decent chance on today's terms and should give backers a good run for their money in this 7f claimer. Susikin can emerge best of the remainder, while Ornery Angel also requires a closer look.

#2 Unique Path - Tampa Bay R8 (21:22)

Unique Path has shown enough in several maiden claimers to think he's up to winning a small race and looks to have been found a good opportunity. Nantucketer is our next pick, while Carrots Or Carats is also an interesting runner.

#9 R Love On The Run - Tampa Bay R9 (21:52)

R Love On The Run looks the clear pick at the weights and is a major player in his quest for a second career success from just seven starts. Luscious is partnered by one of the top riders at this track and may be the one for the forecast, while Sassy Cat can also claim a minor share.