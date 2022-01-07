To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 7 January

US horse racing
Timeform focus on the US action at Tampa Bay

Timeform pick out the best bets at Tampa Bay on Friday.

"...looks the clear pick at the weights and is a major player..."

#4 Atlantic Princess - Tampa Bay R6 (20:15)

Atlantic Princess has a decent chance on today's terms and should give backers a good run for their money in this 7f claimer. Susikin can emerge best of the remainder, while Ornery Angel also requires a closer look.

#2 Unique Path - Tampa Bay R8 (21:22)

Unique Path has shown enough in several maiden claimers to think he's up to winning a small race and looks to have been found a good opportunity. Nantucketer is our next pick, while Carrots Or Carats is also an interesting runner.

#9 R Love On The Run - Tampa Bay R9 (21:52)

R Love On The Run looks the clear pick at the weights and is a major player in his quest for a second career success from just seven starts. Luscious is partnered by one of the top riders at this track and may be the one for the forecast, while Sassy Cat can also claim a minor share.

Tampa Bay Downs (US) 07th Jan (R9 5f Claim)

Friday 7 January, 9.52pm

Sidney Sue
Workinonbeinsingle
Money And Honey
Sara Mia
T. Waltz
Luscious
Emperors Song
Imincomunicado
R Love On The Run
Sassy Cat
