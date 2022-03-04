Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 4 March

Tiz Triumphant (Tampa Bay R1, 17:13 GMT) was a convincing winner over today's C&D last time (career best) and looks to have a leading chance of following up. Dohko is also weighted to go well and appeals most of the rest, while Pharaoh Fancy Pant is also considered.

Cyberviking (Tampa Bay R4, 18:43 GMT) was first past the post in a similar contest to this last time but was subsequently disqualified for interference. He has an excellent chance at the weights this time around and is taken to make amends. Gold Special may be the one for the runner-up spot, while Tripulante can also claim a minor share.

Striking Heir (Tampa Bay R6, 19:45 GMT) isn't the most consistent, but this looks a winnable race and he should get a nice trip just to the outside of his main pace rivals. Highland Park Hero is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Gunman merits respect as well.