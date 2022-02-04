Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 4 February

#3 Awesome Crusader - Gulfstream R4 (18:58)

Awesome Crusader bounced back to form when second at this course last time and earns the vote ahead of stable companion Union Freedom. Todd Pletcher's runner Bob Marco may also have a say in proceedings, though it's a negative that he's dropped markedly in grade so quickly.

#10 Tackle - Gulfstream R5 (19:32)

A turf claimer that can go the way of the Mike Maker-trained Tackle, who has been knocking at the door at this course recently. Another Duke is fancied to give him most to do, while Ricochet also merits consideration.

#5 Take A Leap - Santa Anita R4 (22:04)

Take A Leap ran well to finish second on her debut for current connections over C&D last time and sets a good standard. Destiny's Journey is one to take very seriously on her first start for a new stable and is the pick of the opposition.