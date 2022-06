#2 Summer Ash - Gulfstream Park, R1 (18:05)

SUMMER ASH has an excellent chance at the weights and should give it a good go. He's returned to the dirt on last two starts, finishing second both times. Seventytimesseven has a jockey up with an excellent record when riding for this barn and is a contender too. Royal Mahogany merits a closer look as well.

#5 Big Daddy D R - Laurel Park, R4 (19:10)

BIG DADDY D R has a decent chance on these terms and looks to have good prospects. Whilst he hasn't quite gone on since his debut second, he gets class relief here and makes plenty of appeal in this for a barn going well. Mr. Mosley has form that entitles him to respect, whilst Make The Way Clear is another not dismissed lightly.

#8 Crypto Cash - Belmont Park, R6 (20:34)

CRYPTO CASH has leading claims in this contest. The selection won twice at Aqueduct this year and ran a good second back with this barn here last time. He takes a drop in class and is likely to be delivered late. Trappezoid recorded the best workout of the day the other day should be on the premises, whilst Direct Order can't be left out of calculations either.