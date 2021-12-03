To help personalise content, tailor your experience and help us improve our services, Betfair uses cookies. By navigating our site, you agree to allow us to use cookies, in accordance with our Cookie Policy and Privacy Policy.

Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 3 December

North American racing
Timeform bring the best bets from the US

Timeform pick out the three best bets at Woodbine on Friday.

#6 Piquet - Woodbine R4 (23:15)

Piquet has much has less on her plate here than in the races she has been contesting of late and could be the one to beat in an open race. Close Image has an excellent chance at the weights and is a contender too, while D's Soul also needs a closer look.

#9 Yola - Woodbine R5 (23:48)

Yola has been in fine form of late and is of major interest again despite switching barns since his last start. Salvator Mundi looks to have been well placed off the back of a good run last time and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Combative deserves some consideration as well.

#4 Musically Inclined - Woodbine R8 (01:16)

Musically Inclined comes here in a very good vein of form and looks to have decent claims of going one better than last time. Hidden Identity has a top jockey booked and is next on our list, while Cherubic also merits plenty of respect.

Woodbine (US) 03rd Dec (R8 7f Claim)

Saturday 4 December, 1.16am

Chasing Destiny
Ms Wicked
Hidden Identity
Musically Inclined
Top Prize Girl
Baby Driver
Kentucky Fan
Machisima
Blu Sky Sunrise
Pesaro
Lets Have Fun
Federal Court
Cherubic
Muskoka Lady
