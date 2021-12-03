Timeform US SmartPlays: Friday 3 December

#6 Piquet - Woodbine R4 (23:15)

Piquet has much has less on her plate here than in the races she has been contesting of late and could be the one to beat in an open race. Close Image has an excellent chance at the weights and is a contender too, while D's Soul also needs a closer look.

#9 Yola - Woodbine R5 (23:48)

Yola has been in fine form of late and is of major interest again despite switching barns since his last start. Salvator Mundi looks to have been well placed off the back of a good run last time and is likely to be thereabouts as well, while Combative deserves some consideration as well.

#4 Musically Inclined - Woodbine R8 (01:16)

Musically Inclined comes here in a very good vein of form and looks to have decent claims of going one better than last time. Hidden Identity has a top jockey booked and is next on our list, while Cherubic also merits plenty of respect.